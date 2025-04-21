Lobbying Update: $1,140,000 of MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed

$1,140,000 of MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Renewable Fuel Standard - Renewable Volume Obligations (No bill) - 2024-2025 Cellulosic Waivers (No bill) - Renewable Natural Gas Pathways (No bill) - Lifecycle Analysis (No bill) Reid Vapor Pressure Waiver for E10 Gasoline - H.R. 1346 and S. 593, Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025
Inflation Reduction Act - Clean fuel production credit - Sustainable aviation fuel Last-In, First-Out Accounting Method Corporate Rate Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) - S.510, Financing Our Energy Future Act
Permitting Reform
Feedstock tariffs or restrictions (No Bill)
Transportation logistics - Pipeline safety reauthorization - Freight Rail Safety & Competition EPA Tailpipe Emissions Proposals - Heavy Duty, Light and Medium Duty - H.R. 346, the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act
H.J.Res.35 and S.J.Res.12, Congressional Disapproval to Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas systems Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)"
MPC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
MPC Insider Trading Activity
MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644
- RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440
- EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700
MPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of MPC stock to their portfolio, and 802 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,367,774 shares (+78.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $609,304,473
- FMR LLC removed 2,352,128 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,121,856
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,749,276 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,024,002
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,262,158 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,071,041
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,029,852 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,664,354
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 960,765 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,026,717
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 935,042 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,438,359
MPC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
MPC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $193.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $161.0 on 03/14/2025
- Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $174.0 on 12/19/2024
