Lobbying Update: $1,140,000 of MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed

$1,140,000 of MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Renewable Fuel Standard - Renewable Volume Obligations (No bill) - 2024-2025 Cellulosic Waivers (No bill) - Renewable Natural Gas Pathways (No bill) - Lifecycle Analysis (No bill) Reid Vapor Pressure Waiver for E10 Gasoline - H.R. 1346 and S. 593, Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025

Inflation Reduction Act - Clean fuel production credit - Sustainable aviation fuel Last-In, First-Out Accounting Method Corporate Rate Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) - S.510, Financing Our Energy Future Act

Permitting Reform

Feedstock tariffs or restrictions (No Bill)

Transportation logistics - Pipeline safety reauthorization - Freight Rail Safety & Competition EPA Tailpipe Emissions Proposals - Heavy Duty, Light and Medium Duty - H.R. 346, the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act

H.J.Res.35 and S.J.Res.12, Congressional Disapproval to Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas systems Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)"

MPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

MPC Insider Trading Activity

MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644

RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440

EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of MPC stock to their portfolio, and 802 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

MPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $193.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $161.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $174.0 on 12/19/2024

