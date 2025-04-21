Lobbying Update: $1,100,000 of GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,100,000 of GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of P.L. 111-203 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, securitization, market structure, issues related to capital and resolution, issues related to digital assets legislation, and other issues related to the financial services industry.

Issues related to US economic competitiveness, housing and global economic issues.

Issues related to tax policy.

Issues related to US trade policy.

Review of P.L. 85-511 Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and issues related to global banking policy."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GS Insider Trading Activity

GS insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K. MONTAG has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $11,899,207 .

. DENIS P. COLEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,929 shares for an estimated $7,667,284

JOHN F.W. ROGERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,391 shares for an estimated $6,823,219 .

. DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,965 shares for an estimated $5,503,952 .

. KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905

ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567 .

. CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853 .

. DAVID A VINIAR sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,060,400

SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,008 shares for an estimated $3,043,401 .

. JOHN B HESS has made 9 purchases buying 3,904 shares for an estimated $1,997,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,134 institutional investors add shares of GS stock to their portfolio, and 909 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GS forecast page.

GS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $560.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $650.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $625.0 on 03/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.