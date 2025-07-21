Lobbying Update: $110,000 of WK KELLOGG CO lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of WK KELLOGG CO lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to USDA nutrition assistance programs, the FDA, supply chain modernization, and tariffs."

KLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of KLG stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KLG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/24/2025

KLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Robert Moskow from TD Cowen set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 01/28/2025

on 01/28/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 01/24/2025

