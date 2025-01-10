Lobbying Update: $110,000 of WILMERHALE ON BEHALF OF APPLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of WILMERHALE ON BEHALF OF APPLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to intellectual property.

Issues related to public health matters.

Issues related to trade."

AAPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AAPL Insider Trading Activity

AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 159,730 shares.

ARTHUR D LEVINSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 200,000 shares.

CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 18,014 shares.

LUCA MAESTRI (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 59,305 shares.

DEIRDRE O'BRIEN (Senior Vice President) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 61,019 shares.

TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 223,986 shares.

KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 161,019 shares.

AAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,024 institutional investors add shares of AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2,676 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

