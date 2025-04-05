Lobbying Update: $110,000 of TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act and oversight of DoD contracts."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/04, 01/16, 10/17.

on 02/04, 01/16, 10/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

TDG Insider Trading Activity

TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 277 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 277 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 131,737 shares for an estimated $173,206,331 .

. KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $103,676,466 .

. W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 86 sales selling 32,832 shares for an estimated $43,288,565 .

. JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $23,863,035 .

. JESSICA L WARREN (GC, CCO, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 275 shares for an estimated $378,487.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of TDG stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TDG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TDG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDG forecast page.

TDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1464.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1580.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1348.0 on 01/02/2025

