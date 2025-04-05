Lobbying Update: $110,000 of TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act and oversight of DoD contracts."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
TDG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/04, 01/16, 10/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
TDG Insider Trading Activity
TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 277 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 277 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 131,737 shares for an estimated $173,206,331.
- KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $103,676,466.
- W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 86 sales selling 32,832 shares for an estimated $43,288,565.
- JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $23,863,035.
- JESSICA L WARREN (GC, CCO, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 275 shares for an estimated $378,487.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TDG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of TDG stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 729,930 shares (+286247.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $925,025,690
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 315,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,594,927
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 206,822 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,101,384
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 185,422 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,981,592
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 166,202 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,624,470
- MORGAN STANLEY added 163,071 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,656,616
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,839 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,560,767
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TDG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TDG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDG forecast page.
TDG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1464.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1580.0 on 03/25/2025
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1348.0 on 01/02/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.