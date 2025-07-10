Lobbying Update: $110,000 of SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Matters related to policy for stablecoins and market structure for digital assets in H.R.2392 - STABLE Act of 2025; S.394 - GENIUS Act of 2025; H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025. Matters related to financial services policy in H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

SOFI Insider Trading Activity

SOFI insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAGDALENA YESIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,280 shares for an estimated $2,469,800 .

. JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,472 shares for an estimated $1,906,890 .

. KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,248 shares for an estimated $870,791.

SOFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of SOFI stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

SOFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Tim Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $15.5 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.5 on 01/28/2025

