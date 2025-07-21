Lobbying Update: $110,000 of OGE ENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of OGE ENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Developments relating to FWS administration of Endangered Species Act; EPA 111(d) proposals re emissions from existing utility plants and 111(b) proposals re new utility plants; Administration implementation of the energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of interest to the electric utility industry. Utility-related provisions, including issues pertaining to permitting reform and proposals for a federal wildfire management regime.

EV tax credit. Extension of expired Indian Lands Accelerated Depreciation provision. Extension of utility-related tax provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and other related provisions contained in HR 1, FY-25 reconciliation bill.

Cybersecurity and issues pertaining to utility resilience and energy service for military installations.

Administration implementation of the utility related energy and climate provisions of Inflation Reduction Act of interest to the electric utility industry. Utility-related provisions including issues pertaining to permitting reform and transmission infrastructure proposals; electricity provisions of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; development of legislative proposal to address wildfire management and potential liability exposure for utilities. Issues pertaining to the availability of distribution transformers and DOEs proposed efficiency standards for distribution transformers.

Consideration of possible congressional response to concerns related to Supreme Courts decision in the McGirt case."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

OGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OGE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

OGE Insider Trading Activity

OGE insiders have traded $OGE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNIE O. JONES (VP- Utility Operations (OG&E)) sold 11,351 shares for an estimated $500,170

WILLIAM H SULTEMEIER (GC, Corp. Sec & CCO) sold 6,650 shares for an estimated $302,841

FRANK A BOZICH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $44,685

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of OGE stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

OGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OGE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for OGE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OGE forecast page.

OGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OGE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $47.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Gary Hovis from Argus Research set a target price of $47.0 on 04/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.