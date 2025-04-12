Lobbying Update: $110,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy development on federal lands; climate change; carbon capture and storage; direct air capture technologies.

Chemicals policy around TSCA Risk Evaluation; Implementation of Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Public Law No: 114-182)."

OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

OXY Insider Trading Activity

OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of OXY stock to their portfolio, and 621 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/18/2024

OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $77.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 10/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.