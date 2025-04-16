Lobbying Update: $110,000 of NOVOCURE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of NOVOCURE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General Medicare Issues. H.R.1691/S.5349 - Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2024.

Veterans Affairs / Veterans Health Administration (VHA) issues."

NVCR Insider Trading Activity

NVCR insiders have traded $NVCR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK X LEONARD (EVP, Pres., Novocure Oncology) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,634 shares for an estimated $305,787 .

. ASHLEY CORDOVA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,494 shares for an estimated $266,126 .

. MUKUND PARAVASTHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,378 shares for an estimated $100,868 .

. URI WEINBERG (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,637 shares for an estimated $86,949 .

. MICHAL NATH PURI (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,197 shares for an estimated $40,564 .

. NICOLAS LEUPIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 991 shares for an estimated $19,843.

NVCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of NVCR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

