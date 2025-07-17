Lobbying Update: $110,000 of MASIMO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of MASIMO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Support of legislation to mandate continuous monitoring for patients taking opioids; Patient safety policy and legislation; Remote patient monitoring technology and telehealth Medicare coverage
Issues related to increased tariffs"
MASI Insider Trading Activity
MASI insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $6,657,366.
- CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067
MASI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of MASI stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,173,215 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,457,619
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 1,125,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,528,125
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 497,636 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,906,157
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 398,880 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,453,408
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,140,200
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 391,543 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,231,063
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 299,023 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,817,231
MASI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MASI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
MASI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MASI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MASI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 05/07/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025
