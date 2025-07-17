Lobbying Update: $110,000 of MASIMO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of MASIMO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support of legislation to mandate continuous monitoring for patients taking opioids; Patient safety policy and legislation; Remote patient monitoring technology and telehealth Medicare coverage

Issues related to increased tariffs"

MASI Insider Trading Activity

MASI insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $6,657,366 .

. CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067

MASI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of MASI stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MASI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MASI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

MASI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MASI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MASI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

