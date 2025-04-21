Lobbying Update: $110,000 of FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 8467, Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (Farm Bill 118th): Enhancements to Farmer Mac's lending authorities in the farm bill reauthorization including elimination of the 2000-acre limitation, authority to support all USDA loan guarantee programs, and changes to collateral requirements for supply chain loans.

H.R. 8467, Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (Farm Bill 118th): Enhancements to Farmer Mac's lending authorities in the farm bill reauthorization including the elimination of the cooperative lender origination requirement for energy and telecommunications loans.

H.R. 1822/S. 838, Access to Credit for our Rural Economy (ACRE) Act of 2025, including provisions amending the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from gross income interest received on certain loans secured by rural or agricultural real property."

AGM.A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of AGM.A stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

