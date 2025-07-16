Lobbying Update: $110,000 of EQT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of EQT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to U.S. LNG, permitting reform, LNG exports, and natural gas production; Issues related to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (PL 119-21)."

EQT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

EQT Insider Trading Activity

EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F KARAM sold 30,844 shares for an estimated $1,503,336

JEREMY KNOP (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 7,216 shares for an estimated $368,016

EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of EQT stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/08/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

EQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $66.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 06/16/2025

