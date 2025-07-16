Lobbying Update: $110,000 of EQT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of EQT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to U.S. LNG, permitting reform, LNG exports, and natural gas production; Issues related to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (PL 119-21)."
EQT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EQT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
EQT Insider Trading Activity
EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS F KARAM sold 30,844 shares for an estimated $1,503,336
- JEREMY KNOP (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 7,216 shares for an estimated $368,016
EQT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of EQT stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MODERA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 15,352,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $820,264,359
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 9,473,730 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $506,181,393
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,477,145 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,503,857
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 7,450,933 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,103,350
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,027,975 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,074,704
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,676,653 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,443,569
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,491,637 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,558,164
EQT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/08/2025
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
EQT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025
- Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $66.0 on 07/08/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/07/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 06/24/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 06/16/2025
