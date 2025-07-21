Lobbying Update: $110,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"CMS Review Choice Demonstration Program for Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility (IRF) services; issues relating to Medicare Advantage enrollee access to inpatient rehabilitation facility care; issues related to FY 26 IRF PPS proposed rule."
EHC Insider Trading Activity
EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK J TARR (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,384 shares for an estimated $14,387,152.
- DOUGLAS E COLTHARP (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,575 shares for an estimated $5,017,537.
- JOHN PATRICK DARBY (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,147,900
- ELISSA JOY CHARBONNEAU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,279 shares for an estimated $498,974
- ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578
EHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of EHC stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 755,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $92,691,357
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 743,967 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,348,977
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 587,947 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,547,272
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 506,139 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,261,757
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 424,691 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,012,704
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 415,726 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,104,729
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 411,836 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,710,750
EHC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
EHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EHC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $135.0 on 06/05/2025
- Paul Knight from Keybanc set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025
- Andrew Mok from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 04/28/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/28/2025
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 04/28/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $129.0 on 04/25/2025
