Lobbying Update: $110,000 of CENOVUS US CORPORATION (FKA CENOVUS ENERGY) lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of CENOVUS US CORPORATION (FKA CENOVUS ENERGY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) issues relating to the Small Refinery Exemption program, RIN obligations, and Reid Vapor Pressure requirements Issues relating to EPA Refinery Risk Management Plan Issues related to H.R. 1435 / S. 2090 (Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act) and potential restrictions on consumer purchases of internal combustion engine vehicles
Issues relating to fuel supply in DoD/GSA/NASA Federal Acquisition Regulation proposal (RIN 9000-AO32)
Potential impacts of tariffs on energy imports"
CVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of CVE stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 43,983,618 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $735,845,929
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 39,863,187 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $666,911,118
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 11,054,176 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $184,936,364
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 9,460,930 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $158,281,358
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 6,947,779 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $116,236,342
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 5,802,447 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,074,938
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 5,696,600 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,304,118
