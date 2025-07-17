Lobbying Update: $110,000 of BURFORD CAPITAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of BURFORD CAPITAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to litigation funding provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (PL 119-21)."

BUR Insider Trading Activity

BUR insiders have traded $BUR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER P BOGART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $4,379,850 .

. JONATHAN TODD MOLOT (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $4,379,850 .

. AVIVA O. WILL (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $364,987 .

. TRAVIS LENKNER (Chief Development Officer) purchased 25,283 shares for an estimated $334,999

DAVID PERLA (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $145,995.

BUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of BUR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.