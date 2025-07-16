Lobbying Update: $110,000 of ARM HOLDINGS PLC lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of ARM HOLDINGS PLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate policymakers on issues related to semiconductor design.

Educate policymakers on issues related to export controls.

Monitor issues related to energy efficiency."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ARM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of ARM stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARM in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ARM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARM forecast page.

ARM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARM recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ARM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David O'Connor from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $180.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $187.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Andrew Gardiner from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 05/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.