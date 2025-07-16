Lobbying Update: $110,000 of ARM HOLDINGS PLC lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of ARM HOLDINGS PLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Educate policymakers on issues related to semiconductor design.
Educate policymakers on issues related to export controls.
Monitor issues related to energy efficiency."
ARM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of ARM stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 4,932,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,783,109
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,304,124 shares (+101.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,847,401
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP added 1,594,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,286,693
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,529,953 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,383,680
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,262,691 shares (+136.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,842,771
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,148,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 956,835 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,180,409
ARM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARM in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
ARM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARM recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ARM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David O'Connor from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $180.0 on 07/03/2025
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $187.0 on 06/30/2025
- Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 05/13/2025
- Andrew Gardiner from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 05/08/2025
- Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 05/08/2025
