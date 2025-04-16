Lobbying Update: $110,000 of AMERESCO lobbying was just disclosed

$110,000 of AMERESCO lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy Savings Performance Contracting; Federal Energy Programs; Inflation Reduction Act

Energy Tax Policy; Section 179D Deduction for Energy Efficient Buildings; Inflation Reduction Act

Renewable Fuel Standard; Renewable Natural Gas

FY26 Appropriations - issues related to energy and defense appropriations

National Defense Authorization Act - provisions related to energy and resilience"

AMRC Insider Trading Activity

AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528 .

. JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 4 purchases buying 6,108 shares for an estimated $58,391 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800

CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910

DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 121 shares for an estimated $1,406 .

. MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 95 shares for an estimated $1,132

AMRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMRC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

AMRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 10/22/2024

