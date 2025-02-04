Lobbying Update: $11,000 of RAYONIER lobbying was just disclosed

$11,000 of RAYONIER lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Forestry title of Farm Bill"

RYN Insider Trading Activity

RYN insiders have traded $RYN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

V. LARKIN MARTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,009 shares for an estimated $673,894.

RYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of RYN stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

