Lobbying Update: $1,096,000 of EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$1,096,000 of EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"TCJA Section 174/R&D IRA tax credits Big Beautiful Bill
circular economy issues resin tax plastics legislation
MTB 301 tariffs tariff policy
CFATS IRA Provisions - DOE grants and tax credits"
EMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
EMN Insider Trading Activity
EMN insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) sold 2,037 shares for an estimated $206,103
- WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263
- MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990
EMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of EMN stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 964,071 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,944,295
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 716,189 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,103,412
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 583,926 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,449,719
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 471,780 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $35,223,094
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 415,600 shares (+240.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,618,516
- MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC /NY added 351,091 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $26,212,454
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 347,877 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,651,442
EMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/03/2025
EMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $93.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $101.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/29/2025
- Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 04/28/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jeffrey Zekaukas from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 04/28/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $91.0 on 04/09/2025
