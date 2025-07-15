Lobbying Update: $1,096,000 of EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$1,096,000 of EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"TCJA Section 174/R&D IRA tax credits Big Beautiful Bill

circular economy issues resin tax plastics legislation

MTB 301 tariffs tariff policy

CFATS IRA Provisions - DOE grants and tax credits"

EMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

EMN Insider Trading Activity

EMN insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) sold 2,037 shares for an estimated $206,103

WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263

MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990

EMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of EMN stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/03/2025

EMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $93.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $101.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jeffrey Zekaukas from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $91.0 on 04/09/2025

