Lobbying Update: $1,070,000 of CARDINAL HEALTH INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,070,000 of CARDINAL HEALTH INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to drug pricing, pharmacies, provider status, biosimilars, cell and gene therapy, behavioral health, food is medicine, acute hospital care at home waiver; Issues related to provider reimbursement, Medicare and Medicaid, workforce shortages, pandemic preparedness, and product shortages.

Education on supply chain issues, drug shortages, domestic manufacturing, medical device environmental issues; Issues related to the medical supply chain and transportation bottlenecks.

Issues related to tax reform and 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Issues related to tariffs, trade, and U.S. trade policy.

CAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

CAH Insider Trading Activity

CAH insiders have traded $CAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C. SCHERER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $432,919

CAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 494 institutional investors add shares of CAH stock to their portfolio, and 461 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

