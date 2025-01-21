Lobbying Update: $1,060,000 of DAVITA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,060,000 of DAVITA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 6860/S. 5018, Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act Issues related to End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Perspective Payment System (PPS) Issues related to nursing shortages CMS regulations pertaining to the Medicare Advantage program Issues related to home dialysis Issues related to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and prevention Issues related to access to kidney transplantation for ESRD patients ESRD Treatment Choices (ETC) mandatory demonstration Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model and the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) voluntary payment options ESRD facilities serving as originating sites for telehealth services under the Medicare program H.R. 5074/S. 4510, the Kidney Patient Access to Technologically Innovative and Essential Nephrology Treatments (PATIENT) Act H.R. 5027/S. 4469, Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act
H.R. 8580, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025, provisions related to the National Dialysis Services Contract"
DVA Insider Trading Activity
DVA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $16,117,528.
- JOEL ACKERMAN (CFO and Treasuer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,769 shares for an estimated $10,663,371.
- MICHAEL DAVID STAFFIERI (Chief Operating Officer, DKC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,119 shares for an estimated $6,323,507.
- KATHLEEN ALYCE WATERS (Chief Legal & Pub. Affairs Off) sold 7,857 shares for an estimated $1,148,766
DVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of DVA stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 782,405 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,259,651
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 488,911 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,147,180
- DOMA PERPETUAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,744 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,202,173
- HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO INC removed 397,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,202,173
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 267,748 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,891,929
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 242,487 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,750,893
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 239,730 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,298,938
