Lobbying Update: $1,050,000 of SANOFI US SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,050,000 of SANOFI US SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"340B: Biologic/Small molecule drug negotiation eligibility within HR 7174; EPIC Act; CDC Type 1 Diabetes Awareness and Education within LHHS appropriations; Clinical Trial Diversity; Copay Accumulators; COPD Education and Awareness within LHHS appropriations; COPD Research Funding within LHHS appropriations; Delinking; Drug Price Negotiations within Inflation Reduction Act; Drug Pricing- General Issues; FDA Drug Development; FDA Issues - General; issues related to HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill; HR 1503: Prescription Information Modernization Act of 2023; HR 2880: Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act; HR 5376: Inflation Reduction Act; HR 830: HELP Copays Act; HRSA - Type 1 Diabetes Screening within LHHS appropriations; Influenza Vaccines; Insurance Design; Intellectual Property; International Reference Pricing; Most Favored Nation; Orphan Drug Negotiation within HR 5539/S 3131 Orphan Cures Act; Out of Pocket Cap (OOP); Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA) Reauthorization; Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) Reform; Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher Program Reauthorization within HR 7834; Rebate Pass Through; Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Access; Routine Immunization Rates; S. 864 HELP Copays Act: S. 1339: PBM Reform Act; S. 1375 S. 1542: DRUG Act; S. 2027: Prescription Information Modernization Act; S.4504 / HR 8698 (118th): SCREEN for Type 1 Diabetes Act; Supply Chain; Tax Credits; Transplant; Vaccine Injury Compensation Program; Vaccines-General Issues.

340B; Medicare Negotiation, and Most Favored Nation.

Supply Chain Issues.

S. 899 One Big Beautiful Bill: BEAT, FDII, GILTI, Tax Cuts and Job Acts; TRIP Waivers; HR 3656 (117th): Vaccine Access Improvement Act; Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

S. 43: Skinny Labels, Big Savings Act; ETHIC Act; and Intellectual Property.

Insulin; Taxes- General Issues; Vaccine - General Issues; Over-the-Counter Products; Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs); and Type 1 Diabetes Screening."

SNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of SNY stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

