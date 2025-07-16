Stocks
Lobbying Update: $1,050,000 of NOVO NORDISK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 16, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

$1,050,000 of NOVO NORDISK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Obesity, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, Insulin Pricing/affordability, IRA implementation, supply chain, 340B, Intellectual Property/patent protection, S. 150 - the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, Protect 340B Act, PBM Reform Act, General Compounding
Labor-HHS Appropriations Bill, Military Construction, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, General Compounding, FDA Agricultural Appropriations bill
Obesity, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, IRA implementation, General engagement around Most Favored Nation drug pricing
S. 150, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, Patent Protection, General IP Issues, General Compounding
International and corporate tax, H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill
Discussed potential tariffs."

NVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of NVO stock to their portfolio, and 812 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

