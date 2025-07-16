Lobbying Update: $1,050,000 of NOVO NORDISK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,050,000 of NOVO NORDISK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Obesity, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, Insulin Pricing/affordability, IRA implementation, supply chain, 340B, Intellectual Property/patent protection, S. 150 - the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, Protect 340B Act, PBM Reform Act, General Compounding

Labor-HHS Appropriations Bill, Military Construction, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, General Compounding, FDA Agricultural Appropriations bill

Obesity, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, IRA implementation, General engagement around Most Favored Nation drug pricing

S. 150, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, Patent Protection, General IP Issues, General Compounding

International and corporate tax, H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill

Discussed potential tariffs."

NVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $15,000 on 05/08.

on 05/08. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 03/27 and 0 sales.

on 03/27 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

NVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of NVO stock to their portfolio, and 812 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

