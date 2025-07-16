Lobbying Update: $1,050,000 of NOVO NORDISK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,050,000 of NOVO NORDISK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Obesity, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, Insulin Pricing/affordability, IRA implementation, supply chain, 340B, Intellectual Property/patent protection, S. 150 - the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, Protect 340B Act, PBM Reform Act, General Compounding
Labor-HHS Appropriations Bill, Military Construction, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, General Compounding, FDA Agricultural Appropriations bill
Obesity, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, IRA implementation, General engagement around Most Favored Nation drug pricing
S. 150, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, Patent Protection, General IP Issues, General Compounding
International and corporate tax, H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill
Discussed potential tariffs."
NVO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $15,000 on 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 03/27 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
NVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of NVO stock to their portfolio, and 812 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 12,877,408 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,207,211
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 10,001,898 shares (+301443.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $690,330,999
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,403,842 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $375,242,788
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,238,249 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $294,304,010
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,835,100 shares (+375.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,309,344
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,757,125 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,454,760
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 2,350,617 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,226,844
