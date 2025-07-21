Lobbying Update: $1,050,000 of GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (INCLUDING SUBSIDIARIES) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,050,000 of GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (INCLUDING SUBSIDIARIES) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to FY25 and FY26 NASA Aeronautics appropriations. Issues related to FY25 and FY26 Transportation appropriations. Issues related to aviation safety oversight. Issues related to environment and sustainability policy and funding in the aviation sector. Issues related to the 2024 FAA Reauthorization legislation - implementation.

Issues related to military engine and component programs. Issues related to defense appropriations, FY25 and FY26. Issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act for FY25 and FY26, and prior-year NDAA implementation. Issues related to additive manufacturing. Issues related to materials technology. Issues related to Hypersonics. HR 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, provisions pertaining to defense.

Issues related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Issues related to OECD Pillar II. HR 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, provisions pertaining to tax.

Issues related to sanctions and Trade Controls Policy. Issues related to CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.). Issues related to development finance and commercial diplomacy. Issues related to China 301 tariffs and China-related trade controls and regulations. Issues related to trade and tariffs. Issues related to international security cooperation.

Issues related to global intellectual property protection and U.S. patent reform.

Issues related to NASA Reauthorization."

GE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

GE Insider Trading Activity

GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $2,377,966 .

. MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,111 shares for an estimated $1,358,949 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,061 shares for an estimated $998,377.

GE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,310 institutional investors add shares of GE stock to their portfolio, and 986 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

GE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $321.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $309.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $222.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $210.0 on 01/24/2025

