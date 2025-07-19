Lobbying Update: $105,000 of CVS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$105,000 of CVS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"facilitated meetings and discussions regarding the healthcare industry."
CVS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE J. FRENCH HILL sold up to $50,000 on 01/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
CVS Insider Trading Activity
CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY ROBBINS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $253,695,413.
- MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000
- JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487
- GUY P SANSONE purchased 1,570 shares for an estimated $100,009
CVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 734 institutional investors add shares of CVS stock to their portfolio, and 947 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 16,220,891 shares (+647.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,098,965,365
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,541,880 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,462,370
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,358,628 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,547,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,627,634 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,022,203
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,162,835 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $349,782,071
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,592,330 shares (+86.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,130,357
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,085,261 shares (+92.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,776,432
CVS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
CVS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $79.0 on 06/02/2025
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 05/12/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $84.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 05/05/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025
- Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $71.0 on 04/15/2025
