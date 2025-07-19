Lobbying Update: $105,000 of CVS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$105,000 of CVS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"facilitated meetings and discussions regarding the healthcare industry."

CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CVS Insider Trading Activity

CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY ROBBINS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $253,695,413 .

. MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000

JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487

GUY P SANSONE purchased 1,570 shares for an estimated $100,009

CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 734 institutional investors add shares of CVS stock to their portfolio, and 947 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

CVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $79.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $84.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $71.0 on 04/15/2025

