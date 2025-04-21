Lobbying Update: $1,043,920 of CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,043,920 of CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor energy efficiency tax incentives in P.L. 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act; monitor international tax provisions in P.L. 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act. Support and provide feedback on the implementation of 25C in P.L. 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act. Monitor research and development portions in H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, and engagement related to qualifying Carrier technologies for clean energy tax incentives.

Educate policymakers about Carrier's work on building and energy efficiency. Monitor implementation of P.L. 117-58, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Advocate for investments into technologies that leverage energy storage to enable load flexibility and provide grid resilience in the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Energy and Water Appropriations Bill. Advocate for the use of cold chain technologies aimed at hunger prevention in developing agricultural markets and the implementation of P.L.117-195, the Global Food Security Act in the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Energy and Water Appropriations Bill, and the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Agriculture Appropriations Bill. Monitor EPA implementation of HFC refrigerant transition for HVAC systems.

Monitor Trade Policy"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CARR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CARR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 01/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CARR Insider Trading Activity

CARR insiders have traded $CARR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. O'CONNOR (Senior VP & CLO) sold 167,183 shares for an estimated $12,281,697

KYLE CROCKETT (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,592 shares for an estimated $2,123,966.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 574 institutional investors add shares of CARR stock to their portfolio, and 712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CARR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CARR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CARR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CARR forecast page.

CARR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CARR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $78.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.