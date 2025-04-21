Lobbying Update: $1,040,000 of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,040,000 of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Budget & Appropriations Matters: FY2026 appropriations provisions relating to technology modernization, quantum computing, the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, and the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Technology Policy, including R&D, Cybersecurity, Privacy, Health IT & Technology Procurement: Artificial Intelligence (AI), general purpose AI and foundation models, open source AI, AI regulatory guidance, AI security, AI bias, AI and the workforce, AI use and implementation by federal agencies; cloud computing, secure cloud policy; encryption policy, post quantum cryptography; quantum computing; national data privacy standards; federal agency IT modernization; National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act; S. 579, Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act of 2024; implementation of Public Law no. 115-368, the National Quantum Initiative Act; implementation and issues related to Public Law no. 117-167, CHIPS and Science Act; National AI Research Resource Task Force; NIST AI Risk Management Framework; Interim Final Rule on Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Education, Workforce Training & Related Matters: Modernizing apprenticeships; creating multiple career pathways; advancing skills-based hiring including federal contracts; increasing federal support for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs); cybersecurity workforce/skills development policy; quantum computing workforce/skills development policy; artificial intelligence and the future of work; S. 383, Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students Act.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Labor, Workplace & Benefits Policy: Paid family and medical leave. Antitrust policy; 2023 merger guidelines; Final Rule on Premerger Notification, Reporting and Waiting Period Requirements.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Domestic and International Tax, including Tax Treaties: Tax proposals related to Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income, or GILTI Minimum Tax, and proposed Section 163(n) on interest deductibility; H.Con.Res. 14, Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034; S. 559, American Interest in Manufacturing and Main Street Act; H.R. 7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024; America First Trade Policy Executive Order; OECD Global Tax Deal Executive Order; Public Law no. 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, implementation and regulations. Global Digital Taxes, e.g. DSTs; U.S. Treasury guidelines and related regulations on OECD, Addressing Tax Challenges of Digitalization, and BEPS 2.0. T.D. 9959, Final Regulations on foreign tax credits; REG-120653-22, CHIPS Act advanced manufacturing tax credit; Notice 2023-63 and Notice 2024-12 on application of Section 174 on R&D expenses. H.R. 33, U.S.-Taiwan Expedited Double Tax Relief Act.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to International Trade Including Multilateral & Bilateral Trade Agreements: Provisions related to tariffs, cross-border data transfers, digital trade, and new trade agreements.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Government Issues: Federal government adoption of AI.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to copyright/patent/trademark: Artificial intelligence and intellectual property; H.R. 2794, S. 1367, NO FAKES Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

IBM Insider Trading Activity

IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639

NICKLE JACLYN LAMOREAUX (Senior Vice President) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $774,727

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,310 institutional investors add shares of IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

IBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 01/14/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for IBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBM forecast page.

IBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Keith Bachman from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $260.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Wamsi Mohan from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $260.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $250.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.