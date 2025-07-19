Lobbying Update: $1,040,000 of INTEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,040,000 of INTEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Policies supporting the deployment of Open Radio Access Networks; Implementation of the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund; Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law No. 117-58); spectrum auction authority; Rip and Replace Program; and American Connectivity Program

Issues related to US patent policies

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167) Issues related to Davis-Bacon Act applications

Building Chips in America Act (Public Law No. 118-105) implementation Issues related to CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167) implementation, implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (PL 117-58), chemical approval regulations, and GHG rulemaking

H.R. 3447 and S. 1705, Chip Security Act Issues related to International trade and export controls, impact of tariffs in response to Executive Actions, sourcing, oversight related to export controls and sanctions compliance

Issues related to high-skilled immigration

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167) Issues related to STEM education policy, federal incentives for semiconductor research & development and workforce development

Implementation of CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167); Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law No. 117-58) Issues related to domestic manufacturing

Issues related to government procurement and supply chain resiliency

FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act; H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026; CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167); H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law No: 119-4) Issues related to cybersecurity and microelectronics, CHIPS Act funding and implementation, procurement and supply chain resiliency requirements, including supply of PFAS and PFAS alternatives, DOD R&E Microelectronic Programs, and the National Environmental Policy Act

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167); FY 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science & Related Agencies Appropriations Act; FY 2026 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act; H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026; H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law No: 119-4) Issues related to CHIPS Act funding, funding for research and development, semiconductor-related appropriations and incentives, emerging technologies including artificial intelligence

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167) implementation; Chip Equipment Quality, Usefulness, And Integrity Protection (Chip Equip) Act; Invent Here, Make Here Act; Building Chips in America Act (Public Law No. 118-105) implementation; H.R. 3447 and S. 1705, Chip Security Act Issues related to domestic manufacturing, federal incentives for semiconductor manufacturing, CHIPS Act funding and implementation, artificial intelligence chips, and supply chain resiliency

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167); Chip Equipment Quality, Usefulness, And Integrity Protection (Chip Equip) Act; Invent Here, Make Here Act (Bill numbers TBD) Issues related to the implementation of the National Semiconductor Technology Center, federal incentives for semiconductor research and development and manufacturing, CHIPS Act funding and implementation, semiconductor security, and artificial intelligence

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167) implementation; S. 1639, American Innovation and Jobs Act; H.R. 1990, American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act; Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act (Bill numbers TBD) Issues related to R&D tax treatment, foreign derived intangible income, Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit

CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167) and implementation Issues related to U.S.-China relations and trade, outbound investment, oversight related to export controls and sanctions compliance, and company operations in foreign markets"

INTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

INTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 844 institutional investors add shares of INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025

INTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $23.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jay Goldberg from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Harlan Sur from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 04/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.