Lobbying Update: $1,010,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES (FORMERLY INTUIT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,010,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES (FORMERLY INTUIT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Encourage innovation and support intellectual property protections AI and innovation to benefit consumers and small businesses Ensuring consumer and small business prosperity related to data privacy

Promote financial health and literacy for small businesses and consumers Support establishment of an open banking framework providing consumers and SMB's with greater access to their financial data Support greater access to financial services and financial inclusion

Promote small business development and growth Support small business regulatory modernization Expanding access to capital S. 2330 - Small Business Technological Advancement Act, provisions addressing barriers to digital adoption.

Enhance Tax Administration & tax system integrity Support Tax Simplification and Voluntary Compliance Support IRS Taxpayer Assistance Programs Implementation of P.L. 117-169 FY25 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations, provisions regarding IRS report on capabilities for taxpayers data portability; Small Business Administration report on barriers to digital technology adoption

Enhance Tax Administration & tax system integrity Support Tax Simplification and Voluntary Compliance Support IRS Taxpayer Assistance Programs Implementation of P.L. 117-169 Issues related to direct file program

Highly Skilled Immigration Reform"

INTU Insider Trading Activity

INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 248 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 248 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 131 sales selling 374,322 shares for an estimated $249,570,733 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 79,832 shares for an estimated $57,686,712 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,714 shares for an estimated $30,550,865 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 17,470 shares for an estimated $12,545,564 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,700 shares for an estimated $12,177,029 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,458 shares for an estimated $1,124,465 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 832 shares for an estimated $568,263.

INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 923 institutional investors add shares of INTU stock to their portfolio, and 1,074 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

INTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $750.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $850.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $750.0 on 05/19/2025

