Lobbying Update: $100,000 of SYSCO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of SYSCO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act

International tax rules - Global Minimum Tax Corporate Taxes

PRO Act (S. 567, H.R. 20) NLRB/DOL oversight (no active legislation) Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Reauthorization (no active legislation) FTC antitrust (no active legislation) Making All Fund Information Available Act (S. 4328)

Farm, Food, and National Security Act (H.R.8467) K-12 Child Nutrition and labeling Meals for At-Risk Americans Act (S.3034)

Seafood procurement and importing"

SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

SYY Insider Trading Activity

SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599 .

. EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535 shares for an estimated $823,023 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $216,427

SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 608 institutional investors add shares of SYY stock to their portfolio, and 705 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

