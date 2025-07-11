Lobbying Update: $100,000 of STATE STREET STRATEGIES (DBA ONE+ STRATEGIES) OBO RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of STATE STREET STRATEGIES (DBA ONE+ STRATEGIES) OBO RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Introduce the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to U.S. officials."

STT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/16, 02/18.

STT Insider Trading Activity

STT insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500 .

. KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 11,111 shares for an estimated $1,073,433

JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) sold 11,622 shares for an estimated $1,032,382

SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478

ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) sold 3,705 shares for an estimated $368,536

MOSTAPHA TAHIRI (EVP and COO) sold 3,989 shares for an estimated $360,725

ANTHONY BISEGNA (Executive Vice President) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $310,590

JOERG AMBROSIUS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,880 shares for an estimated $288,201

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $117,936

MICHAEL L RICHARDS (EVP and Senior Advisor) sold 750 shares for an estimated $70,530

STT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 439 institutional investors add shares of STT stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/02/2025

STT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $STT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $121.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $122.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $111.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $115.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $114.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $113.0 on 04/21/2025

