Lobbying Update: $100,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOTS' ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOTS' ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 1818 Aviation Workforce Development Act H.R.2353 - Safer Skies Act of 2025 H.R. 2591 - Mental Health in Aviation Act H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
LUV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
LUV Insider Trading Activity
LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PIERRE R BREBER has made 19 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $268,876 and 0 sales.
- DAVID P HESS purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $198,900
- C. DAVID CUSH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,150
- GREGG A SARETSKY purchased 3,670 shares for an estimated $100,168
- CHRISTOPHER P. REYNOLDS purchased 3,258 shares for an estimated $99,955
- PATRICIA A WATSON purchased 3,268 shares for an estimated $99,935
- SARAH FEINBERG purchased 500 shares for an estimated $15,740
- LISA M ATHERTON purchased 118 shares for an estimated $3,691
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LUV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of LUV stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 49,073,820 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,647,898,875
- UBS GROUP AG added 15,179,112 shares (+234.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $509,714,580
- ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 5,688,000 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,003,040
- PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 4,204,300 shares (+245.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,180,394
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,340,752 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,182,452
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 3,308,598 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,102,720
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,267,355 shares (+1946.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,717,780
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LUV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/14/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LUV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUV forecast page.
LUV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUV recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LUV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $40.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 07/10/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $34.0 on 07/07/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 05/27/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 04/29/2025
- Stephen Trent from Citigroup set a target price of $23.0 on 04/14/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $25.0 on 04/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.