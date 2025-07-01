Lobbying Update: $100,000 of RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Electric vehicles, EV tax credits, EV and clean energy manufacturing, EV trade issues, EV credits, EV charging, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law/HR 3684Implementation, EV hardware mandates
HR 5376/ Inflation Reduction Act implementation
Inflation Reduction Act/HR 5376 clean manufacturing credits implementation
AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act (S1669), (HR3413)
General natural resources and mineral issues, Inflation Reduction Act Implementation
Inflation Reduction Act/HR 5376 clean vehicle credits implementation"
RIVN Insider Trading Activity
RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 464,285 shares for an estimated $6,434,757.
- CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,978 shares for an estimated $511,291.
RIVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 11,102,828 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,230,208
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,186,192 shares (+158.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,468,090
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,610,688 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,853,065
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,895,124 shares (+57.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,494,293
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 3,407,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,423,375
- NORGES BANK added 2,613,106 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,754,309
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,565,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,945,878
RIVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025
- Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025
- Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025
