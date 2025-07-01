Lobbying Update: $100,000 of RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Electric vehicles, EV tax credits, EV and clean energy manufacturing, EV trade issues, EV credits, EV charging, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law/HR 3684Implementation, EV hardware mandates

HR 5376/ Inflation Reduction Act implementation

Inflation Reduction Act/HR 5376 clean manufacturing credits implementation

AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act (S1669), (HR3413)

General natural resources and mineral issues, Inflation Reduction Act Implementation

Inflation Reduction Act/HR 5376 clean vehicle credits implementation"

RIVN Insider Trading Activity

RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 464,285 shares for an estimated $6,434,757 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,978 shares for an estimated $511,291.

RIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RIVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

