Lobbying Update: $100,000 of OWENS CORNING lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of OWENS CORNING lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy Efficiency - 25C Energy Efficient Home Tax Credit

Energy Efficiency - 25C Energy Efficient Home Tax Credit Tariffs"

GLW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales.

GLW Insider Trading Activity

GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,007,964 .

. MARTIN J CURRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,200 shares for an estimated $2,890,983 .

. ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,557,738

MICHAEL ALAN BELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,471 shares for an estimated $1,002,932 .

. JOHN P JR BAYNE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,876 shares for an estimated $677,678 .

. JOHN Z ZHANG (SVP&GM Glass Innov. & Asia) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $250,263

GLW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 647 institutional investors add shares of GLW stock to their portfolio, and 636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

GLW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $60.0 on 01/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

