Lobbying Update: $100,000 of NEXTDECADE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of NEXTDECADE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Rio Grande LNG including the Protect LNG Act.

NEXT Insider Trading Activity

NEXT insiders have traded $NEXT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HILL INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP BARDIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 334,012 shares and 0 sales.

NEXT INV LLC HGC has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 11,690,909 shares and 0 sales.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC YORK sold 35,072,737 shares.

NEXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of NEXT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

