Lobbying Update: $100,000 of MODERNA US INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of MODERNA US INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to vaccines, drug discovery, development and related issues."
MRNA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
MRNA Insider Trading Activity
MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.
- PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251
- ABBAS HUSSAIN sold 312 shares for an estimated $8,736
MRNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 13,941,013 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,227,718
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,867,436 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,641,810
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,790,063 shares (+570.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,448,286
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,704,800 shares (+3572.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,031,080
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,190,707 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,456,543
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,951,658 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,679,504
- FMR LLC added 2,465,395 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,893,948
MRNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/11/2025
MRNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 05/22/2025
- Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025
- Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 05/02/2025
- Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/02/2025
- Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025
