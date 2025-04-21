Lobbying Update: $100,000 of MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Mental Health, FDA/DEA communication on controlled substances, VA funding for operational infrastructure for mental health care"

MNMD Insider Trading Activity

MNMD insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,314 shares for an estimated $284,899 .

. DANIEL KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,479 shares for an estimated $95,432 .

. MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,095 shares for an estimated $77,898 .

. CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,620 shares for an estimated $32,707 .

. DAVID W GRYSKA purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $17,925

MNMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of MNMD stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

