Lobbying Update: $100,000 of LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advance Legend Biotech's interests with respect to educating member of Congress on the importance of the role of biotechnology in healthcare"

LEGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of LEGN stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEGN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/30/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

LEGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LEGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $75.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Rick Bienkowski from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $83.0 on 11/13/2024

