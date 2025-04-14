Lobbying Update: $100,000 of DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

DVAX Insider Trading Activity

DVAX insiders have traded $DVAX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F NOVACK (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,784 shares for an estimated $801,865.

DVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of DVAX stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DVAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DVAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

