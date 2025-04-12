Lobbying Update: $100,000 of DANAHER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of DANAHER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education campaign with policymakers related to life sciences and biotechnology issues. Tax and tariff proposals under review and consideration by Congress and Executive Branch."

DHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

DHR Insider Trading Activity

DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RASKAS (SVP - Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,688 shares for an estimated $8,218,556 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

DHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 842 institutional investors add shares of DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Stephens issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

DHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $250.0 on 01/15/2025

on 01/15/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $275.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Doug Schenkel from Wolfe Research set a target price of $285.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $310.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $275.0 on 10/23/2024

