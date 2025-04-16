Lobbying Update: $100,000 of BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 H.R. 5376 Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 H.R. 8997 and S. 4927 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2025 H.R. 8998 Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2025 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Matters related to nuclear energy Matters related to nuclear fuel

National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 H.R. 8744 and S. 4921 Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2025 H.R. 8997 and S. 4927 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2025 H.R. 9026 and S. 4795 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2025 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2026 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Matters related to shipbuilding, naval reactors, space, advanced nuclear reactors, and DOE national security and environmental management programs

National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 H.R. 8744 and S. 4921 Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2025 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2026 Matters related to shipbuilding, naval reactors, space, advanced nuclear reactors, and DOE national security and environmental management programs

H.R. 9026 and S. 4795 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2025 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Nuclear space power and propulsion systems"

BWXT Insider Trading Activity

BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232 .

. ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160

RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850

BWXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BWXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

BWXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

