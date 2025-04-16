Lobbying Update: $100,000 of BURFORD CAPITAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of BURFORD CAPITAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

BUR Insider Trading Activity

BUR insiders have traded $BUR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER P BOGART (Chief Executive Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900

JONATHAN TODD MOLOT (Chief Investment Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900

TRAVIS LENKNER (Chief Development Officer) purchased 25,283 shares for an estimated $334,999

AVIVA O. WILL (President) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $109,575

DAVID PERLA (Vice Chair) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $43,830

BUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of BUR stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

