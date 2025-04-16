Lobbying Update: $100,000 of BURFORD CAPITAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of BURFORD CAPITAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BUR Insider Trading Activity
BUR insiders have traded $BUR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER P BOGART (Chief Executive Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900
- JONATHAN TODD MOLOT (Chief Investment Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900
- TRAVIS LENKNER (Chief Development Officer) purchased 25,283 shares for an estimated $334,999
- AVIVA O. WILL (President) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $109,575
- DAVID PERLA (Vice Chair) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $43,830
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of BUR stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,987,650 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,092,537
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 1,450,000 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,487,500
- BREACH INLET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 952,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,146,988
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 936,672 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,942,568
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 815,812 shares (+553.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,401,603
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 691,269 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,813,679
- ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. removed 575,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,331,250
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.