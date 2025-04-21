Lobbying Update: $100,000 of ARAMARK SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of ARAMARK SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discuss federal feeding programs, including the National School Lunch Program and SNAP's impact on college students. Monitor regulations related to nutrition.

Monitor policymakers on expiring business interest deductibility. Monitor P.L.117-169, the Inflation Reduction Act.

Monitor proposals aimed at limiting the use of paper currency.

Monitor reentry to work programs for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Discuss information with policymakers related to national parks, including issues impacting concessions and hospitality."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ARMK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARMK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ARMK Insider Trading Activity

ARMK insiders have traded $ARMK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN A HARRINGTON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 7,909 shares for an estimated $333,522

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of ARMK stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.