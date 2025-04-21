Lobbying Update: $100,000 of ARAMARK SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of ARAMARK SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Discuss federal feeding programs, including the National School Lunch Program and SNAP's impact on college students. Monitor regulations related to nutrition.
Monitor policymakers on expiring business interest deductibility. Monitor P.L.117-169, the Inflation Reduction Act.
Monitor proposals aimed at limiting the use of paper currency.
Monitor reentry to work programs for formerly incarcerated individuals.
Discuss information with policymakers related to national parks, including issues impacting concessions and hospitality."
ARMK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ARMK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
ARMK Insider Trading Activity
ARMK insiders have traded $ARMK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAUREN A HARRINGTON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 7,909 shares for an estimated $333,522
ARMK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of ARMK stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 5,263,817 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,393,012
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 3,617,638 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,974,073
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,940,214 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,389,384
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,812,091 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,609,115
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 1,547,792 shares (+135.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,748,119
- FMR LLC removed 1,444,510 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,894,668
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,439,404 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,704,163
