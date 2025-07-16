Lobbying Update: $100,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$100,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition.

LNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of LNT stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

LNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from UBS set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research set a target price of $68.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $71.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $64.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $57.0 on 02/24/2025

