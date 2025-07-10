Lobbying Update: $10,000 of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Prudential regulation of banks; lending activities

WFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/01, 03/03 and 0 sales.

on 06/01, 03/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,118 institutional investors add shares of WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $85.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $86.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $88.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $87.0 on 06/04/2025

