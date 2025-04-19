Lobbying Update: $10,000 of TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Critical Minerals and Materials
Critical Minerals and Materials, Water Treatment"
TTEK Insider Trading Activity
TTEK insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $347,312.
TTEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of TTEK stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP added 4,950,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,798,702
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,338,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,834,007
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,485,428 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,859,451
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,777,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,674,125
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,019,295 shares (+814.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,448,712
- AMUNDI added 1,717,304 shares (+54.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,417,391
- BAIN CAPITAL PUBLIC EQUITY MANAGEMENT II, LLC added 1,443,939 shares (+149.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,526,529
TTEK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTEK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
TTEK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTEK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TTEK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 01/31/2025
- Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 11/14/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.