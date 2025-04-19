Lobbying Update: $10,000 of TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Critical Minerals and Materials

Critical Minerals and Materials, Water Treatment"

TTEK Insider Trading Activity

TTEK insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $347,312.

TTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of TTEK stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TTEK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTEK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

TTEK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTEK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TTEK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 11/14/2024

