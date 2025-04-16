Lobbying Update: $10,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Trade and tariffs
Government tariffs on drug imporatation.
Trade/Tariffs on drug pricing and importation
tax issues related to drugs and pricing"
TAK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of TAK stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD removed 7,737,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,440,607
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,588,617 shares (+2175.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,033,289
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,405,703 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,611,507
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 759,162 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,051,304
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 680,000 shares (+136.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,003,200
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 533,765 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,067,048
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 510,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,760,344
TAK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
