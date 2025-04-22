Lobbying Update: $10,000 of SOLARWINDS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of SOLARWINDS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Cybersecurity, information technology (IT), IT network management software

IT modernization strategies and funding

IT modernization strategies and funding"

SWI Insider Trading Activity

SWI insiders have traded $SWI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUDHAKAR RAMAKRISHNA (CEO & President) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,736,000

JASON BLISS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 135,000 shares for an estimated $1,757,700

ANDREA WEBB (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) sold 51,245 shares for an estimated $666,185

WILLIAM G BOCK sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $210,080

SWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of SWI stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SWI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

