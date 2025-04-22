Lobbying Update: $10,000 of SOLARWINDS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of SOLARWINDS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Cybersecurity, information technology (IT), IT network management software
IT modernization strategies and funding
IT modernization strategies and funding"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SWI Insider Trading Activity
SWI insiders have traded $SWI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUDHAKAR RAMAKRISHNA (CEO & President) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,736,000
- JASON BLISS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 135,000 shares for an estimated $1,757,700
- ANDREA WEBB (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) sold 51,245 shares for an estimated $666,185
- WILLIAM G BOCK sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $210,080
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of SWI stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPINVEST PARTNERS B.V. removed 2,386,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,000,514
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,049,310 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,952,667
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 974,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,886,354
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 957,723 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,647,552
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 589,000 shares (+392.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,393,250
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 571,539 shares (+167.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,144,430
- VENTURI WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 522,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,446,309
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SWI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SWI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SWI forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.