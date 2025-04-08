Stocks
PRIM

Lobbying Update: $10,000 of PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 08, 2025 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$10,000 of PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to construction for infrastructure related projects
Issues related to construction for infrastructure related projects
Issues related to construction for infrastructure related projects"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PRIM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRIM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PRIM Insider Trading Activity

PRIM insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,390 shares for an estimated $5,154,276.
  • JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,597,375
  • STEPHEN C. COOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $383,412.
  • TRAVIS L STRICKER (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,583 shares for an estimated $368,956
  • DAVID LEE KING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,238.
  • JEREMY KINCH (COSO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $307,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PRIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of PRIM stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PRIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRIM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PRIM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRIM forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PRIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.