Lobbying Update: $10,000 of POSCO HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of POSCO HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to international trade policy."
PKX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of PKX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUMP FINANCIAL, LLC removed 1,706,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,998,176
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,016,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 591,861 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,663,092
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 262,257 shares (+157.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,371,463
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 245,073 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,626,365
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 197,267 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,553,497
- MAVEN SECURITIES LTD removed 145,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,313,216
